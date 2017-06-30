Bowden pleads guilty to shooting Lt. ...

Bowden pleads guilty to shooting Lt. Mainhart

The man who killed three people last month outside Dardanelle, including A Yell County Sheriff's lieutenant and long-time law enforcement officer, pleaded guilty to three counts of murder Friday morning and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. James Arthur Bowden, 42, entered a plea of guilty in Yell County Circuit Court to the May 11 murders of Lt.

