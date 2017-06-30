Arts Center's Family Funday a Super Sunday with free art
The Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock's MacArthur Park is hosting its next Super Sunday Free Family Funday this weekend. Among the packed calendar of events this summer is the Super Sunday Free Family Funday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medical Marijuana Rollout Sparks Interest Among...
|22 hr
|Yup yep
|6
|Limiting Ammunition
|Wed
|Jake
|1
|17 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting
|Jul 4
|Tango 1
|8
|Police: Ark. nightclub shooting may be gang rel...
|Jul 3
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped sav...
|Jul 2
|BB Board
|2
|RAPErt freaks out again
|Jul 1
|guest
|6
|Saline County Judicial System...
|Jun 29
|Sadly stunned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC