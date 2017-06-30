Arkansas governor announces task forc...

Arkansas governor announces task force to combat violence

13 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday announced the creation of a multiagency partnership to combat violence in Little Rock, just days after a nightclub shooting left 28 people injured. The task force will consist of agents and officers from agencies including the Little Rock Police Department, FBI and Arkansas State Police.

Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

