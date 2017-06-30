Arkansas governor announces task force to combat violence
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday announced the creation of a multiagency partnership to combat violence in Little Rock, just days after a nightclub shooting left 28 people injured. The task force will consist of agents and officers from agencies including the Little Rock Police Department, FBI and Arkansas State Police.
