17 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting

Police in Little Rock, Arkansas say a shooting at a nightclub has left at least 17 people injured early Saturday. Police chief Kenton Buckner says the shooting occurred at the Power Lounge and appears to have happened following "some sort of dispute broke out between people inside."

