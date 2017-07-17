17 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting
There are 3 comments on the NewsOn6 Tulsa story from 2 hrs ago, titled 17 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting. In it, NewsOn6 Tulsa reports that:
Police in Little Rock, Arkansas say a shooting at a nightclub has left at least 17 people injured early Saturday. Police chief Kenton Buckner says the shooting occurred at the Power Lounge and appears to have happened following "some sort of dispute broke out between people inside."
#1 3 hrs ago
Don't be alarmed, it's just the herd thinning itself in Little Rock.
#3 2 hrs ago
some pretty lame people in litter rock.
#4 2 hrs ago
Hilarious story. Couldn't happen to nicer people...
