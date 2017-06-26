VA nurses picket over working conditions

9 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

KATV reports that nurses at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Little Rock picketed today about understaffing at the hospital that they say puts patient care at risk. The VA has responded by saying it has put a plan in place to address the complaints, but also said: Fierce competition in the local labor market, medical/surgical staff transfers, budgeting constrictions, and other personnel challenges are all affecting our nursing staff numbers.

