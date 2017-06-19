UA grad to probe collision for Navy
A Little Rock native and graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, will lead the U.S. Navy's investigation into the June 17 collision of a Philippine-flagged container ship with the USS Fitzgerald, which resulted in the deaths of seven sailors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|10 hr
|ARK BREAD MAN
|32
|Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14)
|Jun 22
|Karij
|2
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|Jun 22
|Mafc
|8
|Sedina McFarland
|Jun 21
|need help
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|Jun 18
|guest
|4
|Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Piss on Sherwood
|6
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC