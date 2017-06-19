U.S., state laws draw no-guns circles at UALR

When a state law allowing guns on Arkansas college campuses goes into effect later this year, most of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock will be exempt because of a high school moving in, according to the charter school's chief executive. eStem CEO John Bacon, left, and high school student Jarron CQ Gray, right, discuss the benifits to the community of partnering with UALR to move the c... Starting in August, eStem High School will have a presence on the campus, and federal law prohibits guns within "1,000 feet from the grounds of a public, parochial or private school," with some exceptions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.