Sherwood officer cleared in shooting
A Sherwood police officer who shot a man during a low-speed chase in December has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the case, the Pulaski County prosecutor's office said. Officer Todd Abbott shot Jose Louis Burgos, 26, after Abbott and other officers responded to a domestic disturbance at Whitewood Drive and East Woodruff Avenue the morning of Dec. 21. Police said Burgos fled in a vehicle through a housing subdivision and officers followed him onto a dead-end street.
