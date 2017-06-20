Sen. Tom Cotton: Don't ask him about health care
Remember this disappearing act the next time Tom Cotton runs over somebody to get in front of a national TV camera to posture on something or another. Ask him why he won't talk about something that has an immediate and direct impact on people in Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|Sun
|guest
|4
|Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Piss on Sherwood
|6
|Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06)
|Jun 18
|Whites only
|10
|Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|anonymous
|10
|Moody hollow
|Jun 15
|Williams blood
|1
|Police officer's video goes viral of Livermore ...
|Jun 15
|love
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC