Police beat

An 18-year-old Little Rock man was arrested Friday morning after he led authorities on a chase through Pulaski County, crashed two stolen vehicles and hit a police cruiser on Interstate 630, officials said. According to reports, Thomas admitted to stealing multiple vehicles and to other offenses, including taking credit cards and a purse out of separate vehicles, and breaking into a vehicle and spreading feces on its dashboard and windows.

