Police beat

An 18-year-old Little Rock man was arrested Friday morning after he led authorities on a chase through Pulaski County, crashed two stolen vehicles and hit a police cruiser on Interstate 630, officials said. According to reports, Thomas admitted to stealing multiple vehicles and to other offenses, including taking credit cards and a purse out of separate vehicles, and breaking into a vehicle and spreading feces on its dashboard and windows.
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|ARK BREAD MAN
|32
|Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14)
|Jun 22
|Karij
|2
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|Jun 22
|Mafc
|8
|Sedina McFarland
|Jun 21
|need help
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|Jun 18
|guest
|4
|Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Piss on Sherwood
|6
