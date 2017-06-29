Kyleigh McGee, 7, runs her own mobile food truck in Little Rock, Ark.
A 7-year-old entrepreneur in Arkansas who ran a successful lemonade stand in her grandparent's backyard last year has upgraded this summer, and is now operating her own food truck with the help of her mother. Kyleigh McGee, 7, of Little Rock, told ABC News that she came up with the idea to expand her business and make it mobile last summer when she was operating her original lemonade stand.
