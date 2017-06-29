Kyleigh McGee, 7, runs her own mobile...

Kyleigh McGee, 7, runs her own mobile food truck in Little Rock, Ark.

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: ABC News

A 7-year-old entrepreneur in Arkansas who ran a successful lemonade stand in her grandparent's backyard last year has upgraded this summer, and is now operating her own food truck with the help of her mother. Kyleigh McGee, 7, of Little Rock, told ABC News that she came up with the idea to expand her business and make it mobile last summer when she was operating her original lemonade stand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
C W Brooks You have serious issues 9 hr concerned citizen 3
RAPErt freaks out again 13 hr arkansas redneck 7
church of satan (Nov '16) Wed Sam 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Jun 25 Capt Obvious 33
Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14) Jun 22 Karij 2
Sedina McFarland Jun 21 need help 1
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,635 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC