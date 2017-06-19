Pay panel floats 2% raises for all el...

Pay panel floats 2% raises for all elected officials

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

The commission that sets the salaries of elected state officials on Tuesday proposed granting 2 percent pay increases to all of them. With three of the commission's seven members absent, the Independent Citizens Commission voted to propose the raises for state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals members, circuit judges, district judges, prosecutors, state lawmakers and each of the state's seven constitutional officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sedina McFarland 5 hr need help 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on... Jun 18 guest 4
News Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09) Jun 18 Piss on Sherwood 6
News Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06) Jun 18 Whites only 10
News Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08) Jun 15 anonymous 10
Moody hollow Jun 15 Williams blood 1
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,657 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC