Pay panel floats 2% raises for all elected officials
The commission that sets the salaries of elected state officials on Tuesday proposed granting 2 percent pay increases to all of them. With three of the commission's seven members absent, the Independent Citizens Commission voted to propose the raises for state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals members, circuit judges, district judges, prosecutors, state lawmakers and each of the state's seven constitutional officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sedina McFarland
|5 hr
|need help
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|Jun 18
|guest
|4
|Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Piss on Sherwood
|6
|Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06)
|Jun 18
|Whites only
|10
|Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|anonymous
|10
|Moody hollow
|Jun 15
|Williams blood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC