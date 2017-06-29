Opponent for Rapert starts campaign tonight
Sen. Jason Rapert, much in the news this week, won't pass the 2018 election without opposition. Maureen Skinner , a Democrat, is beginning her campaign with an event from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Brick Room in Conway.
Read more at Arkansas Times.
