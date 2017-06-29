Opponent for Rapert starts campaign t...

Opponent for Rapert starts campaign tonight

15 hrs ago

Sen. Jason Rapert, much in the news this week, won't pass the 2018 election without opposition. Maureen Skinner , a Democrat, is beginning her campaign with an event from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Brick Room in Conway.

