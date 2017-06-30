Nate Powell just dropped 40 Soophie Nun Squad tracks on Facebook
Little Rock native Nate Powell, National Book Award-winning comic book artist, dropped 40 songs on Facebook via a Dropbox link containing songs recorded between 1994 and 2003 by the extant Little Rock DIY punk band/performance art collective Soophie Nun Squad. He accompanied the link with the following message: In case you need to jump around in your room or blast some high-energy jams in your car, here are 40 of my favorite Soophie Nun Squad songs from 1994-2003.
