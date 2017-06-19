Multiple cars also hit in shooting Saturday night at Rave theater
Little Rock police have identified the man shot as he walked to enter the Rave Theater about 10 p.m. Saturday night and also released a report showing four cars were hit by gunfire. David Hall, 35, of White Hall, was struck in the hip by a gunshot as he approached the theater entrance.
