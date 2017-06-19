Miss Arkansas 2017 crowned; Benton 'honored, humbled'

Maggie Benton is crowned Miss Arkansas 2017 with the help of Miss America Savvy Shields and 2016 Miss Arkansas Savannah Skidmore at Saturday night's pageant at Robinson Center in Little Rock Emotion flooded Maggie Benton's face as she stood on stage at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall in the moments after it was announced that she had won the 2017 Miss Arkansas Pageant. The 10 finalists for the 2017 Miss Arkansas crown greet the crowd Saturday night at Robinson Center in Little Rock.

