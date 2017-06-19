Miss Arkansas 2017 crowned; Benton 'honored, humbled'
Maggie Benton is crowned Miss Arkansas 2017 with the help of Miss America Savvy Shields and 2016 Miss Arkansas Savannah Skidmore at Saturday night's pageant at Robinson Center in Little Rock Emotion flooded Maggie Benton's face as she stood on stage at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall in the moments after it was announced that she had won the 2017 Miss Arkansas Pageant. The 10 finalists for the 2017 Miss Arkansas crown greet the crowd Saturday night at Robinson Center in Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|Sun
|guest
|4
|Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Piss on Sherwood
|6
|Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06)
|Sun
|Whites only
|10
|Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|anonymous
|10
|Moody hollow
|Jun 15
|Williams blood
|1
|Police officer's video goes viral of Livermore ...
|Jun 15
|love
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC