Maplewood grad vies in contest

9 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

Maplewood High School graduate Deneen Penn will be competing for Miss Collegiate America 2017 today through Saturday in Little Rock, Ark., according to a news release. Penn was crowned Miss Ohio Collegiate America 2017 last November when she was a sophomore at Kent State University at Trumbull majoring in business management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

