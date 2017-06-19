Man faces trial for 2016 North Little Rock shootings that killed teen
Almost 16 months after three men were found shot -- one fatally -- within a block of each other in North Little Rock, the two survivors face off in Pulaski County Circuit Court today. Roy Lee Boles Jr., 22, is accused of killing 19-year-old Jevon Tyrell Shearer and wounding 26-year-old Ronald Bernard Cash Jr. in February 2016, after setting them up for an armed robbery under the pretense of buying marijuana from Shearer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|Sun
|guest
|4
|Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Piss on Sherwood
|6
|Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06)
|Sun
|Whites only
|10
|Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|anonymous
|10
|Moody hollow
|Jun 15
|Williams blood
|1
|Police officer's video goes viral of Livermore ...
|Jun 15
|love
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC