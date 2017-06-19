Maintenance fixes planned on ramps
Repairs to ramps on highways and interstates in Little Rock that have a special safety treatment will require the ramps to be temporarily closed while the work is performed for three days this week, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
