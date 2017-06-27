LR drive-by shot hits boy, 7, in arm

LR drive-by shot hits boy, 7, in arm

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Little Rock police personnel investigate a shooting in which a 7-year-old was injured Tuesday near the intersection of West 12th and Washington streets. A 7-year-old boy was wounded Tuesday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Little Rock, according to a police spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
church of satan (Nov '16) 3 hr Sam 9
RAPErt freaks out again 4 hr a troll 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Fitius T Bluster 20,947
C W Brooks You have serious issues Mon Guest 1
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Jun 25 Capt Obvious 33
Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14) Jun 22 Karij 2
Sedina McFarland Jun 21 need help 1
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,512 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC