LR district forms Plan B to pay for school projects

After last month's voter defeat of a 12.4-mill school tax extension, the Little Rock School District is taking a different and more scaled-back approach to paying for a new high school and for upgrades at other campuses. District leaders last week took the first steps necessary to issue $92,055,000 in second-lien bonds for the high school construction and improvements at other schools, including new roofs, new heating and air-conditioning systems, and new security systems.

