LR district forms Plan B to pay for school projects
After last month's voter defeat of a 12.4-mill school tax extension, the Little Rock School District is taking a different and more scaled-back approach to paying for a new high school and for upgrades at other campuses. District leaders last week took the first steps necessary to issue $92,055,000 in second-lien bonds for the high school construction and improvements at other schools, including new roofs, new heating and air-conditioning systems, and new security systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|13 hr
|Capt Obvious
|33
|Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14)
|Jun 22
|Karij
|2
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|Jun 22
|Mafc
|8
|Sedina McFarland
|Jun 21
|need help
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|Jun 18
|guest
|4
|Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Piss on Sherwood
|6
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC