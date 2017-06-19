Locals win awards at pageant
Miss Johnson County Emma Pitts tied for the Preliminary Artistic Expression in Talent Award on Wednesday, the opening night of the 80th Annual Miss Arkansas Pageant at the Robinson Center in Little Rock. Pitts, 19, is the daughter daughter of Jeremy Pitts and Rebecca Pitts of Clarksville.
