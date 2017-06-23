Little Rock to sell $90 million in bonds to build Southwest High School, do other work
State Education Commissioner Johnny Key told me this evening that, acting as the Little Rock School District school board, he'd approved a request by Superintendent Michael Poore to move forward to raise $90 million through second-lien bondsto build the proposed new high school in Southwest Little Rock. and pay for other facility improvements including roof and heat/air repairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14)
|Thu
|Karij
|2
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|Thu
|Mafc
|8
|Sedina McFarland
|Wed
|need help
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|Jun 18
|guest
|4
|Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Piss on Sherwood
|6
|Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06)
|Jun 18
|Whites only
|10
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC