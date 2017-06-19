Little Rock notebook

Little Rock notebook

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: NWAonline

The Central Arkansas Library System has begun offering free access to thousands of online classes through the subscription website Lynda.com, expanding its digital-learning offerings to promote lifelong education. Users can now access Lynda.com at all 14 library branches and from home by logging in through cals.org with their library cards and pass-codes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on... Sun guest 4
News Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09) Sun Piss on Sherwood 6
News Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06) Sun Whites only 10
News Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08) Jun 15 anonymous 10
Moody hollow Jun 15 Williams blood 1
News Police officer's video goes viral of Livermore ... Jun 15 love 1
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,957 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC