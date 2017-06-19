Lawsuit alleges 2 Arkansas deputies u...

Lawsuit alleges 2 Arkansas deputies used excessive force

The Pulaski County sheriff's office and two of its former deputies have been named in a federal excessive-force lawsuit that says an inmate was permanently crippled by a deputy who, the suit says, had a history of violent behavior. The lawsuit was filed by Kevin Foy, a Little Rock man who says the jailers severed ligaments in his arm during a forceful strip search in 2014.

