Judge sets bond for man arrested for ...

Judge sets bond for man arrested for monument's destruction

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

This photo provided by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in Little Rock, Ark., shows Michael Tate Reed, of Van Buren, Ark., who was booked into the jail Wednesday morning, June 28, 2017, on preliminary charge... . The new Ten Commandments monument outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., is blocked off Wednesday morning, June 28, 2017, after someone crashed into it with a vehicle, less than 24 hours after the privately funded ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RAPErt freaks out again 1 hr Capt Obvious 8
Saline County Judicial System... 7 hr Sadly stunned 1
C W Brooks You have serious issues 18 hr concerned citizen 3
church of satan (Nov '16) Wed Sam 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Jun 25 Capt Obvious 33
Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14) Jun 22 Karij 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,016 • Total comments across all topics: 282,126,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC