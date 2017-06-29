Judge sets bond for man arrested for monument's destruction
This photo provided by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in Little Rock, Ark., shows Michael Tate Reed, of Van Buren, Ark., who was booked into the jail Wednesday morning, June 28, 2017, on preliminary charge... . The new Ten Commandments monument outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., is blocked off Wednesday morning, June 28, 2017, after someone crashed into it with a vehicle, less than 24 hours after the privately funded ... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RAPErt freaks out again
|1 hr
|Capt Obvious
|8
|Saline County Judicial System...
|7 hr
|Sadly stunned
|1
|C W Brooks You have serious issues
|18 hr
|concerned citizen
|3
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|Wed
|Sam
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Jun 25
|Capt Obvious
|33
|Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14)
|Jun 22
|Karij
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC