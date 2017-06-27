It's official: No tickets for cops in city cars
The city of Little Rock has responded to blogger Russ Racop's questions about the fact that police officers, including Chief Kenton Buckner , had not received tickets in recent traffic incidents. City Manager Bruce Moore has prepared the city policy in detail.
