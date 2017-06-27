It's official: No tickets for cops in...

It's official: No tickets for cops in city cars

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

The city of Little Rock has responded to blogger Russ Racop's questions about the fact that police officers, including Chief Kenton Buckner , had not received tickets in recent traffic incidents. City Manager Bruce Moore has prepared the city policy in detail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Fitius T Bluster 20,947
C W Brooks You have serious issues Mon Guest 1
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Jun 25 Capt Obvious 33
Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14) Jun 22 Karij 2
church of satan (Nov '16) Jun 22 Mafc 8
Sedina McFarland Jun 21 need help 1
News Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on... Jun 18 guest 4
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,807 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC