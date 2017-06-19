Investors group buys downtown Little Rock building, envisions commercial use
Capital Group Investors bought this 25,600-square-foot building at 603 W. Markham St. in May for $700,000. Capital Group Investors bought a 25,600-square-foot building on West Markham Street in downtown Little Rock for $700,000 last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|17 hr
|Capt Obvious
|33
|Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14)
|Jun 22
|Karij
|2
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|Jun 22
|Mafc
|8
|Sedina McFarland
|Jun 21
|need help
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|Jun 18
|guest
|4
|Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Piss on Sherwood
|6
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC