Inmate serving sentence for fleeing e...

Inmate serving sentence for fleeing escapes Arkansas prison

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

DERMOTT, Ark. - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped while working in a cornfield near a prison in southeastern Arkansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on... Sun guest 4
News Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09) Jun 18 Piss on Sherwood 6
News Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06) Jun 18 Whites only 10
News Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08) Jun 15 anonymous 10
Moody hollow Jun 15 Williams blood 1
News Police officer's video goes viral of Livermore ... Jun 15 love 1
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,222 • Total comments across all topics: 281,920,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC