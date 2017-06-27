Injured in drive-by shooting, driver on I-630 says
A Little Rock Police Department crime scene investigator checks a glass door for evidence Tuesday after a robbery at The Corner Store and More at 323 Center St., the southwest corner of the 18-story Tower Building. A victim drove to a McDonald's restaurant in North Little Rock after being hit in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 630 Tuesday evening, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RAPErt freaks out again
|2 hr
|frank furter
|4
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|6 hr
|Sam
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|C W Brooks You have serious issues
|Jun 26
|Guest
|1
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Jun 25
|Capt Obvious
|33
|Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14)
|Jun 22
|Karij
|2
|Sedina McFarland
|Jun 21
|need help
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC