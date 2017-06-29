How bad are Trump's judges? A Little Rock native illustrates
JOHN BUSH: Little Rock native is now refusing to answer questions about items he wrote under a pseudonym on the Elephants in the Bluegrass blog. We've written before about Little Rock native John Bush , the Louisville lawyer nominated by Donald Trump for a seat on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saline County Judicial System...
|3 hr
|Sadly stunned
|1
|C W Brooks You have serious issues
|13 hr
|concerned citizen
|3
|RAPErt freaks out again
|17 hr
|arkansas redneck
|7
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|Wed
|Sam
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Jun 25
|Capt Obvious
|33
|Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14)
|Jun 22
|Karij
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC