How bad are Trump's judges? A Little Rock native illustrates

JOHN BUSH: Little Rock native is now refusing to answer questions about items he wrote under a pseudonym on the Elephants in the Bluegrass blog. We've written before about Little Rock native John Bush , the Louisville lawyer nominated by Donald Trump for a seat on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals .

