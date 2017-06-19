Groups Issue Warning with Arkansas Ab...

Groups Issue Warning with Arkansas Abortion Lawsuits

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

LITTLE ROCK - Arkansas lawmakers can't say they weren't warned. As the Republican-led Legislature advanced a series of measures earlier this year restricting abortions, opponents repeatedly warned that the moves would prompt the types of legal challenges that have halted or overturned other bans enacted in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr True That 20,946
C W Brooks You have serious issues 8 hr Guest 1
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Sun Capt Obvious 33
Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14) Jun 22 Karij 2
church of satan (Nov '16) Jun 22 Mafc 8
Sedina McFarland Jun 21 need help 1
News Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on... Jun 18 guest 4
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,458 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC