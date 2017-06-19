Groups Issue Warning with Arkansas Abortion Lawsuits
LITTLE ROCK - Arkansas lawmakers can't say they weren't warned. As the Republican-led Legislature advanced a series of measures earlier this year restricting abortions, opponents repeatedly warned that the moves would prompt the types of legal challenges that have halted or overturned other bans enacted in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|True That
|20,946
|C W Brooks You have serious issues
|8 hr
|Guest
|1
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Sun
|Capt Obvious
|33
|Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14)
|Jun 22
|Karij
|2
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|Jun 22
|Mafc
|8
|Sedina McFarland
|Jun 21
|need help
|1
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|Jun 18
|guest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC