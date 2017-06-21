Governor puts lobbyist on Capitol Zoning commission
Gov. Asa Hutchinson today appointed Julie Mullenix to the Capitol Zoning District Commission. Interesting because Mullenix is, with her husband, former state Rep. Ted Mullenix, part of a powerhouse lobbying outfit that has a development proposal underway in the Capitol Zoning District.
