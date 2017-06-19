Governor allots funds for 3 private colleges
Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to distribute $150,000 out of an emergency fund to three private historically black colleges to provide grants to assist their students. The schools are Arkansas Baptist College and Philander Smith College in Little Rock, and Shorter College in North Little Rock.
