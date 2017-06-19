Federal duck stamp to be unveiled Friday
Officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Bass Pro Shops will unveil the 2017-2018 federal duck stamp and junior duck stamp artwork at the Little Rock outlet Friday at 11 a.m. The first duck stamp of the year will also be sold at the event.
