Exposed on the internet: U.S. votersa personal data, likely views on politics
A voter walks past a "Please Have Photo ID Ready" sign as he enters an early-voting polling place in downtown Little Rock, Ark., in May 2014. Voter databases have not always been kept secure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sierra Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|Sun
|guest
|4
|Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Piss on Sherwood
|6
|Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06)
|Sun
|Whites only
|10
|Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|anonymous
|10
|Moody hollow
|Jun 15
|Williams blood
|1
|Police officer's video goes viral of Livermore ...
|Jun 15
|love
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC