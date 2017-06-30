Don't let bill slash funds for health, governor says
Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks about his suggestions to improve the federal health care bill during a news conference Thursday at the Capitol in Little Rock. Gov. Asa Hutchinson suggested Thursday that the federal health care bill should be revised to preserve more federal support for Medicaid and other subsidies to help low-income people buy coverage, even as top Senate Republicans in Washington discussed ways to rewrite the bill to make it passable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09)
|20 hr
|same ole
|7
|RAPErt freaks out again
|Fri
|Capt Obvious
|8
|Saline County Judicial System...
|Thu
|Sadly stunned
|1
|C W Brooks You have serious issues
|Thu
|concerned citizen
|3
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|Jun 28
|Sam
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Jun 25
|Capt Obvious
|33
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC