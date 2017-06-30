Don't let bill slash funds for health, governor says

Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks about his suggestions to improve the federal health care bill during a news conference Thursday at the Capitol in Little Rock. Gov. Asa Hutchinson suggested Thursday that the federal health care bill should be revised to preserve more federal support for Medicaid and other subsidies to help low-income people buy coverage, even as top Senate Republicans in Washington discussed ways to rewrite the bill to make it passable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.