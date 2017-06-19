Disabled man released from sex-offender list
A Pulaski County circuit judge has released a 38-year-old brain-damaged Little Rock man from an 18-year-old court order requiring him to register as a sex offender, ruling that Andrew Baxter Low is not a danger to the community. Judge Barry Sims said after a hearing on Monday that he was persuaded by the testimony of Low's psychologist of nearly 20 years.
