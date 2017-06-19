Developer of Main Street building in downtown Little Rock seeks to add apartments to project
Plans to redevelop the Boyle Building on Main Street in downtown Little Rock, stalled for three years, now envision the second skyscraper built in the city including a 96-unit apartment complex rather than just simply a hotel. Jacob Chi, managing member of the Chi Hotel Group, disclosed the change in plans in a request to city planning officials earlier this month to rezone the 12-story building at 500 S. Main St. to allow uses to "include multi-family living units at a density higher than allowed" under existing zoning restrictions.
