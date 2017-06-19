Crews recover body of man, 18, in Ark...

Crews recover body of man, 18, in Arkansas River

BARLING Authorities said they've recovered the body of an 18-year-old man who drowned in the Arkansas River while trying to help other swimmers who were struggling in the water. Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said the man was pulled under the water Saturday near Lock and Dam 13 on the Arkansas River near Barling, about 120 miles northwest of Little Rock.

