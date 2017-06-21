Correction: Officer Sentenced-Arkansas story
In a story June 21 about a drug conspiracy case involving a police officer, The Associated Press erroneously reported the location of Dumas. The city is 75 miles southeast of Little Rock, not 75 miles northwest of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14)
|Thu
|Karij
|2
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|Thu
|Mafc
|8
|Sedina McFarland
|Wed
|need help
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|Jun 18
|guest
|4
|Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Piss on Sherwood
|6
|Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06)
|Jun 18
|Whites only
|10
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC