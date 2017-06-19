CLARIFICATION: Benton, Little Rock PD assist in chase; SCSO not involved
It was originally reported that the Saline County Sheriff's Office assisted in a high-speed chase early Saturday in reference to shots fired in Little Rock. However, the Benton Police Department and Little Rock police were the assisting agencies.
