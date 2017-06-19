Boxer Jermain Taylor fails to appear ...

Boxer Jermain Taylor fails to appear at court hearing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - An Arkansas judge has ruled in favor of the cousin of world champion boxer Jermain Taylor regarding a 2014 shooting incident after the former Olympian didn't appear at a court hearing.

