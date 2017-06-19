Arkansas to accept medical marijuana card applications
By TAFI MUKUNYADZI Associated Press LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Qualifying patients in Arkansas will soon be able to apply for medical marijuana patient cards, but concerns over unauthorized people obtaining the drug still linger.
