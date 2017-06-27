Arkansas' new Ten Commandments monument destroyed in less than 24 hours
Capitol police arrested a man after Arkansas' new Ten Commandments monument was smashed to pieces when someone rammed a vehicle into it early Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the 6-foot granite statue was placed on state Capitol grounds. The driver is identified in an arrest report as Michael Tate Reed of Van Buren, Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RAPErt freaks out again
|4 hr
|frank furter
|4
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|8 hr
|Sam
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|C W Brooks You have serious issues
|Jun 26
|Guest
|1
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Jun 25
|Capt Obvious
|33
|Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14)
|Jun 22
|Karij
|2
|Sedina McFarland
|Jun 21
|need help
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC