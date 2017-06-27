Arkansas Inmate Captured After 32 Yea...

Arkansas Inmate Captured After 32 Years On The Lam

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

A 1984 photo shows Steven Dishman, who was serving a 7-year sentence for theft of property and burglary convictions in when he escaped on May 28, 1985. Dishman was arrested on Sunday in Springdale, Ark., by local law enforcement and state troopers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RAPErt freaks out again 13 min eyewitness 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Fitius T Bluster 20,947
C W Brooks You have serious issues Mon Guest 1
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Jun 25 Capt Obvious 33
Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14) Jun 22 Karij 2
church of satan (Nov '16) Jun 22 Mafc 8
Sedina McFarland Jun 21 need help 1
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,894 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC