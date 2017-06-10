10 Things to Know for Thursday

In this Thursday, June 5, 2008 file photo, British author Michael Bond sits with a Paddington Bear toy during an interview with The Associated Press in London. Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, died on Tuesday June 27, 2017, aged 91. less FILE - In this Thursday, June 5, 2008 file photo, British author Michael Bond sits with a Paddington Bear toy during an interview with The Associated Press in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.