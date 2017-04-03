UA Little Rock adds Tucker papers to collection
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Center for Arkansas History and Culture has announced the opening of the former Arkansas Gov. James Guy Tucker Jr. papers. Tucker's collection spans 746 cubic feet of materials, including letters, legislative documents, legal papers, campaign materials, and photographs that cover a wide range of political, social, and economic issues of national and international importance.
