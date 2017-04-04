Tuesday: An open line plus news and comment: And, J Lo, A Rod LR sighting
Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen moved this morning to compel the state Correction Department to produce unredacted drug packaging on potassium chloride purchased for eight executions this month. Little Rock recorded its 16th homicide of 2017 about 10 p.m. Monday at 4300 Bruno Road in Southwest Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|just sayin
|1,780
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|7 hr
|Guest
|40
|Bucktooth Clinton Kid
|20 hr
|Lucky
|1
|Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state
|Tue
|Oh my
|1
|Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Lizzie
|4
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Apr 2
|old doc
|24
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC