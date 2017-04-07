The Killing Spree Edition
Arkansas death row inmate Kenneth Williams talks about his mindset in the weeks leading up to his execution date on April 27 in the latest from the Life Inside series, a collaboration between The Marshall Project and Vice. A bill that would criminalize protest cleared the House Judiciary Committee today on a voice vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|56 min
|Ronwua13
|20,944
|Arkansas voters clueless
|Fri
|guest
|2
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Nunya469
|1,781
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Wed
|djc
|25
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Apr 5
|Guest
|40
|Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06)
|Apr 4
|Lizzie
|4
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Monterray
|6
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC