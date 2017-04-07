The Killing Spree Edition

17 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Arkansas death row inmate Kenneth Williams talks about his mindset in the weeks leading up to his execution date on April 27 in the latest from the Life Inside series, a collaboration between The Marshall Project and Vice. A bill that would criminalize protest cleared the House Judiciary Committee today on a voice vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

